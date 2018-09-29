Brice: "They knew we were going to run. They couldn't stop us"

Chase Brice came through for the Tigers in the clutch Saturday as he drove 94 yards for the win in final minutes.  Brice said Syracuse knew they were going to run, but they couldn’t stop Clemson.

TCI caught up with Chase following the win.

