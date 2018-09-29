Brice: "They knew we were going to run. They couldn't stop us"

Chase Brice came through for the Tigers in the clutch Saturday as he drove 94 yards for the win in final minutes. Brice said Syracuse knew they were going to run, but they couldn’t stop Clemson.
TCI caught up with Chase following the win.
Travis Etienne was not going to let second-ranked Clemson lose on Saturday. With quarterback Trevor Lawrence out of the game with an injury, and down by 10 points with 12:58 to play in the game, Etienne (…)
Second-ranked Clemson defeated Syracuse, 27-23, on Saturday at Death Valley. The Tigers improved to 5-0 (2-0 ACC), while the Orange fell to 4-1 (1-1). Here’s a look back at Clemson’s nail-biting, (…)
In the fourth quarter with its back against the wall, second-ranked Clemson fought back from a 10-point deficit to score the game winning touchdown with just 41 seconds remaining and win 27-23 over Syracuse (…)
With its back against the wall Clemson marched down the field and scored its first touchdown since the first quarter on a 26-yard touchdown run for Travis Etienne to cut the score to 23-20 with 11:08 (…)
Clemson continued to chip away at the Syracuse lead with a 37-yard field goal from Greg Huegel to cut the score to 16-13 with 2:13 remaining. The Clemson defense came up with a big interception giving (…)
Clemson cracked the scoreboard for the first time in over a quarter on a 44-yard Greg Huegel field goal to cut the Syracuse lead to 16-10. The Tigers put together an 8 play 55-yard drive in 2:46 capped off by (…)
A large group of prospects gathered at Clemson on Saturday for the second-ranked Tigers’ game against Syracuse at Death Valley. Check out The Clemson Insider’s photo gallery of recruits that (…)
Second-ranked Clemson is in trouble. Not only to the Tigers trail Syracuse, 16-7, at the break, but quarterback Trevor Lawrence left the game in the final minutes of the half after he went down with an upper (…)
A slew of recruits made their way to Death Valley on Saturday for the second-ranked Tigers’ game against Syracuse, including a major five-star prospect. TCI was on the sideline before kickoff to see the (…)
Clemson claimed its first lead of the game, 7-6, on a one-yard touchdown run by Travis Etienne to cap off a 10 play, 60-yard drive lasting 4:11. The Tigers used balance and tempo to take the lead from (…)