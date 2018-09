Clemson cracked the scoreboard for the first time in over a quarter on a 44-yard Greg Huegel field goal to cut the Syracuse lead to 16-10.

The Tigers put together an 8 play 55-yard drive in 2:46 capped off by the Huegel field goal from the right hash. Travis Etienne got the drive rolling with a 21-yard run and Hunter Renfrow hauled in a spectacular catch for 28-yard gain on 3rd and eight.