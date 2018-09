Clemson claimed its first lead of the game, 7-6, on a one-yard touchdown run by Travis Etienne to cap off a 10 play, 60-yard drive lasting 4:11.

The Tigers used balance and tempo to take the lead from Syracuse as they ran the ball five times and passed five times. Trevor Lawrence showed his ability to command the offense on the impressive drive culminating in Etienne’s one-yard run on a direct snap for a touchdown giving Clemson the 7-6 lead with 46 seconds remaining in the first quarter.