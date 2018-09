With its back against the wall Clemson marched down the field and scored its first touchdown since the first quarter on a 26-yard touchdown run for Travis Etienne to cut the score to 23-20 with 11:08 remaining.

The drive covered 75 yards in six plays over 1:50 to put the game back within reach. The Tiger offense seemingly found life in a must score scenario and Chase Brice completed a pair of first down passes for 16 and 18 yards before Etienne took the ball 26-yards to the end zone.