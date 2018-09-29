Helmet Stickers: No. 2 Clemson 27, Syracuse 23

After falling behind by as much as 10 points in the fourth quarter, second-ranked Clemson fought back through adversity to remain undefeated with a 27-23 win over Syracuse.

It was not pretty but after losing starting quarterback Trevor Lawrence to injury in the second quarter the Tigers went to the running game to find an offensive identity. Late in the game the defense also bowed its back allowing just 90 yards in the second half.

Following each game, The Clemson Insider gives out helmet stickers to players who had exceptional individual performances.

Chase Brice

After a tumultuous week in the Clemson quarterbacks room filled with drama, following the replacement and subsequent transfer of Kelly Bryant, Trevor Lawrence added to the narrative going down in the first half with an apparent upper body injury. Redshirt freshman Chase Brice entered the game with his team down 10-7 for the first meaningful snaps of his career.

Brice took some time to assimilate but when he settled in proved himself an efficient game manager. He finished the day 7-of-13 through the air with an interception and 83 yards passing.

Brice made some big time throws toward the end of the game. On third and eight in the third quarter Brice found Renfrow for a 28-yard first down and on the game’s final drive he threaded the needle to complete a 20-yard pass to Tee Higgins on fourth and six to keep the drive alive and ultimately win the game.

Xavier Thomas

Thomas did not get a lot of action on Saturday but was in on the last series of the game and recorded the games only sack of Eric Dungey with 20 seconds to play in the game. He also provided pressure on the final two plays of the game to disrupt Dungey’s timing and seal the Clemson win.

Hunter Renfrow

Renfrow finished the day with just three catches for 45 yards but made possibly the best catch of his career in the third quarter to convert a 3rdand eight to set up a Greg Huegel field goal that put Clemson on the board for the first time since the end of the first quarter. Renfrow fought against the momentum of his body to reach over a defender and haul in the 20-yard reception.

Kendall Joseph

Kendall Joseph was missing from the lineup last weekend against Georgia Tech after tweaking his groin in practice. He returned to his spot at weakside linebacker Saturday to lead the Tigers in tackles with 12 against an explosive Syracuse offense.

Tre Lamar

Tre Lamar played lights out for the Tigers in the middle of the field finishing the day with 10 tackles, six solo tackles, a tackle-for-loss and a quarterback hurry. His leadership at middle linebacker was pivotal in Clemson’s shut down of the Syracuse offense in the second half.