Lawrence injured, Syracuse stunning No. 2 Clemson

Second-ranked Clemson is in trouble.

Not only to the Tigers trail Syracuse, 16-7, at the break, but quarterback Trevor Lawrence left the game in the final minutes of the half after he went down with an upper body injury on the far sideline. Clemson has not officially released what the injury might be.

Clemson officially announced at halftime that quarterback Trevor Lawrence will likely not return in the second half.

Lawrence was hit by Syracuse safety Evan Foster as Lawrence was trying to get out of bounds. The freshman was observed on the sidelines prior to heading to the locker room early for more observations.

Obviously, Lawrence’s injury comes at the worst time for the Tigers. Senior Kelly Bryant quit the team and announced he was going to transfer on Tuesday after head coach Dabo Swinney on Monday said Lawrence had earned the right to start over Bryant following last week’s performance at Georgia Tech.

Lawrence was 10-of-15 for 93 yards before getting hurt.

And though the offense has it drama, the defense could not stop Syracuse quarterback Eric Dungey and the Orange in the second quarter. They outscored Clemson 10-0 with 149 of their 221 yards against Clemson’s defense.

Dungey was 16-of-23 for 173 yards in the first 30 minutes.

Syracuse took a 6-0 lead in the first quarter on two Andre Szmyt field goals, including a 51-yard kick. Greg Huegel missed on a 47-yard attempt in the second quarter. Szmyt also connected on a 32-yard field goal just before halftime.

Clemson took the lead in the first quarter when Etienne took a direct snap on third-and-goal from the 1-yard line. The Tigers lined up in the jumbo package which had Dexter Lawrence in the backfield. Trevor Lawrence then went out wide like he was going to take a pass and Etienne took the direct snap and then scored off the right side.

The touchdown capped a 10-play, 60-yard drive which gave Clemson a 7-6 lead with 54 seconds left in the first quarter.

Syracuse regained the lead with a 1-yard touchdown run by Dungey. The run capped a 6-play, 70-yard drive, which was set up by a 51-yard pass form Dungey to wide receiver Taj Harris to the Clemson 14. Dungey scored three plays later to make the score 13-7 with 7:31 to play in the half.