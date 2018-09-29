Recruit Photo Gallery: Clemson vs. Syracuse Game

Recruit Photo Gallery: Clemson vs. Syracuse Game

Recruiting

Recruit Photo Gallery: Clemson vs. Syracuse Game

A large group of prospects gathered at Clemson on Saturday for the second-ranked Tigers’ game against Syracuse at Death Valley.

Check out The Clemson Insider’s photo gallery of recruits that visited for the Syracuse game! — LINK

, Recruiting

More TCI

Latest

reply
2hr

Clemson claimed its first lead of the game, 7-6, on a one-yard touchdown run by Travis Etienne to cap off a 10 play, 60-yard drive lasting 4:11. The Tigers used balance and tempo to take the lead from (…)

reply
7hr

CLEMSON, SC. — It’s Game Day in Death Valley where No. 2 Clemson battles undefeated Syracuse as the Tigers’ hope to continue their run to an ACC Championship and a trip to the College (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home