Scott on his emotions when Lawrence got hurt

Clemson offensive coordinator Jeff Scott talks about his emotions when Trevor Lawrence went down with an injury.
Clemson Cornerback Kyler McMichael went in Saturday after starter Trayvon Mullen injured his ankle in the second half against Syracuse Saturday at Death Valley. The freshman spoke to the media after (…)
Clemson freshman Xavier Thomas had a incredible series to end the game including a huge sack. TCI caught up with Thomas following the game.
On Wednesday, Chase Brice went from being Clemson’s third-string quarterback to being Trevor Lawrence’s backup when Kelly Bryant decided to transfer after Lawrence was named the new starter on (…)
To say second-ranked Clemson had been here before, that would be a lie. Granted, the Tigers have trailed late before in big games and found ways to win. However, those were teams that had two-time Heisman (…)
Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney couldn’t have been happier about the guts his team showed Saturday. Swinney was especially pleased with the play of Chase Brice and the 94 yard touchdown drive to win (…)
Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney on how the Tigers overcame murphy’s law this week.
After falling behind by as much as 10 points in the fourth quarter, second-ranked Clemson fought back through adversity to remain undefeated with a 27-23 win over Syracuse. It was not pretty but after (…)
Chase Brice came through for the Tigers in the clutch Saturday as he drove 94 yards for the win in final minutes. Brice said Syracuse knew they were going to run, but they couldn’t stop Clemson. TCI (…)
Travis Etienne was not going to let second-ranked Clemson lose on Saturday. With quarterback Trevor Lawrence out of the game with an injury, and down by 10 points with 12:58 to play in the game, Etienne (…)
Second-ranked Clemson defeated Syracuse, 27-23, on Saturday at Death Valley. The Tigers improved to 5-0 (2-0 ACC), while the Orange fell to 4-1 (1-1). Here’s a look back at Clemson’s nail-biting, (…)