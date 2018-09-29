Swinney Press Conference Report

Swinney Press Conference Report

Football

Swinney Press Conference Report

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney couldn’t have been happier about the guts his team showed Saturday.  Swinney was especially pleased with the play of Chase Brice and the 94 yard touchdown drive to win the game.

Watch coach Swinney’s press conference on TCITV:

, , Football

More TCI

Latest

More The Clemson Insider
Home