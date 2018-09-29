Swinney Press Conference Report

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney couldn’t have been happier about the guts his team showed Saturday. Swinney was especially pleased with the play of Chase Brice and the 94 yard touchdown drive to win the game.
To say second-ranked Clemson had been here before, that would be a lie. Granted, the Tigers have trailed late before in big games and found ways to win. However, those were teams that had two-time Heisman (…)
After falling behind by as much as 10 points in the fourth quarter, second-ranked Clemson fought back through adversity to remain undefeated with a 27-23 win over Syracuse. It was not pretty but after (…)
Chase Brice came through for the Tigers in the clutch Saturday as he drove 94 yards for the win in final minutes. Brice said Syracuse knew they were going to run, but they couldn’t stop Clemson. TCI (…)
Travis Etienne was not going to let second-ranked Clemson lose on Saturday. With quarterback Trevor Lawrence out of the game with an injury, and down by 10 points with 12:58 to play in the game, Etienne (…)
In the fourth quarter with its back against the wall, second-ranked Clemson fought back from a 10-point deficit to score the game winning touchdown with just 41 seconds remaining and win 27-23 over Syracuse (…)
With its back against the wall Clemson marched down the field and scored its first touchdown since the first quarter on a 26-yard touchdown run for Travis Etienne to cut the score to 23-20 with 11:08 (…)
Clemson continued to chip away at the Syracuse lead with a 37-yard field goal from Greg Huegel to cut the score to 16-13 with 2:13 remaining. The Clemson defense came up with a big interception giving (…)