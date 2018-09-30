Clemson tumbles in latest coaches poll

The latest Amway coaches poll has been released and Clemson lost some respect from the coaches this week.
Clemson slipped to No. 4 in the latest rankings.
The Tigers were No. 2 in last week’s rankings.
Amway/USA Today Coaches Poll
|RANK
|TEAM
|RECORD
|POINTS
|1ST PLACE VOTES
|PREV
|CHANGE
|HI/LOW
|1
|Alabama
|5-0
|1597
|61
|1
|–
|1/1
|2
|Georgia
|5-0
|1490
|0
|3
|1
|2/4
|3
|Ohio State
|5-0
|1467
|1
|4
|1
|3/4
|4
|Clemson
|5-0
|1417
|2
|2
|-2
|2/4
|5
|Oklahoma
|5-0
|1313
|0
|5
|–
|5/5
|6
|Louisiana State
|5-0
|1285
|0
|6
|–
|6/24
|7
|Notre Dame
|5-0
|1246
|0
|8
|1
|7/11
|8
|West Virginia
|4-0
|1055
|0
|12
|4
|8/20
|9
|Auburn
|4-1
|1049
|0
|10
|1
|7/11
|10
|Washington
|4-1
|1027
|0
|11
|1
|6/12
|11
|Penn State
|4-1
|1002
|0
|9
|-2
|9/11
|12
|Wisconsin
|3-1
|797
|0
|13
|1
|6/16
|13
|Central Florida
|4-0
|763
|0
|14
|1
|13/23
|14
|Stanford
|4-1
|753
|0
|7
|-7
|7/14
|15
|Kentucky
|5-0
|690
|0
|17
|2
|15/NR
|16
|Michigan
|4-1
|627
|0
|15
|-1
|14/22
|17
|Miami
|4-1
|587
|0
|16
|-1
|8/21
|18
|Oregon
|4-1
|453
|0
|20
|2
|18/NR
|19
|Michigan State
|3-1
|376
|0
|18
|-1
|12/24
|20
|Texas
|4-1
|342
|0
|22
|2
|20/NR
|21
|Oklahoma State
|4-1
|255
|0
|21
|–
|15/25
|22
|Colorado
|4-0
|170
|0
|NR
|7
|22/NR
|23
|Virginia Tech
|3-1
|167
|0
|24
|1
|10/24
|24
|Boise State
|3-1
|160
|0
|25
|1
|17/25
|25
|NC State
|4-0
|121
|0
|NR
|6
|25/NR