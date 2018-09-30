Clemson tumbles in latest coaches poll

Feature

The latest Amway coaches poll has been released and Clemson lost some respect from the coaches this week.

Clemson slipped to No. 4 in the latest rankings.

The Tigers were No. 2 in last week’s rankings.

Amway/USA Today Coaches Poll

RANK TEAM RECORD POINTS 1ST PLACE VOTES PREV CHANGE HI/LOW
1 Alabama 5-0 1597 61 1 1/1
2 Georgia 5-0 1490 0 3 1 2/4
3 Ohio State 5-0 1467 1 4 1 3/4
4 Clemson 5-0 1417 2 2 -2 2/4
5 Oklahoma 5-0 1313 0 5 5/5
6 Louisiana State 5-0 1285 0 6 6/24
7 Notre Dame 5-0 1246 0 8 1 7/11
8 West Virginia 4-0 1055 0 12 4 8/20
9 Auburn 4-1 1049 0 10 1 7/11
10 Washington 4-1 1027 0 11 1 6/12
11 Penn State 4-1 1002 0 9 -2 9/11
12 Wisconsin 3-1 797 0 13 1 6/16
13 Central Florida 4-0 763 0 14 1 13/23
14 Stanford 4-1 753 0 7 -7 7/14
15 Kentucky 5-0 690 0 17 2 15/NR
16 Michigan 4-1 627 0 15 -1 14/22
17 Miami 4-1 587 0 16 -1 8/21
18 Oregon 4-1 453 0 20 2 18/NR
19 Michigan State 3-1 376 0 18 -1 12/24
20 Texas 4-1 342 0 22 2 20/NR
21 Oklahoma State 4-1 255 0 21 15/25
22 Colorado 4-0 170 0 NR 7 22/NR
23 Virginia Tech 3-1 167 0 24 1 10/24
24 Boise State 3-1 160 0 25 1 17/25
25 NC State 4-0 121 0 NR 6 25/NR

 

