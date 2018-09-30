Each week, The Clemson Insider’s “Friday Night Lights” feature will bring you the latest on how Clemson’s commitments fared in their respective high school football games.

Here’s how the future Tigers did on Friday night:

Keith Maguire stepped up on both sides of the ball as he helped Malvern Prep (Malvern, Pa.) to a comeback, 28-25 victory vs. Peddie (Hightstown, N.J.).

The Clemson linebacker commitment scored the go-ahead touchdown on a 4-yard rush with 5:19 remaining in the game, then made the game-winning tackle on defense in the final seconds. Maguire also caught a 5-yard touchdown pass in the third quarter for Malvern Prep, which overcame a 19-7 deficit in the second half.

Maguire’s fellow Clemson linebacker commit, Kane Patterson, also scored twice in his team’s victory. Patterson had touchdown runs of 1 yard and 19 yards for Christ Presbyterian Academy (Nashville, Tenn.), which defeated Lipscomb Academy (Nashville) by a score of 48-21.

Kane Patterson 1-yd TD. PAT good. CPA 7, LA 0, 10:13, Q1 pic.twitter.com/zMQdUQP4bY — Lipscomb Academy Football (@LAmustangFB) September 29, 2018

Kane Patterson 19 yd TD plus good PAT makes it CPA 21, LA 7, 5:17, Q2 pic.twitter.com/oXpnJesPEx — Lipscomb Academy Football (@LAmustangFB) September 29, 2018

Tigers running back commit Chez Mellusi has already surpassed 1,000 yards rushing this season and had another stellar performance Friday. The Naples (Fla.) standout ran for around 120 yards and three touchdowns in his team’s 42-0 win at Palmetto Ridge (Naples). Mellusi found the end zone on runs of 1, 19 and 32 yards.

Clemson receiver commit Joe Ngata recorded a 13-yard touchdown reception in Folsom (Calif.)’s 48-0 win at Rocklin (Calif.), and tight end commit Jaelyn Lay caught a touchdown pass as well in Riverdale (Ga.)’s 21-0 win at Fayette County (Fayetteville, Ga.).

Clemson cornerback commit Sheridan Jones picked off a pass and returned it 35 yards for a touchdown in Maury (Norfolk, Va.)’s 85-0 rout of Wilson (Portsmouth, Va.).

Defensive back commit Ray Thornton of Central (Phenix City, Ala.) also had an interception in his team’s 50-16 win vs. Park Crossing (Montgomery, Ala.).

Last but not least, Tigers linebacker commit Bryton Constantin made a physical, highlight-reel tackle for University Lab (Baton Rouge, La.) in its 49-27 win at Zachary (La.).

If i wanted to play with kids I’d have my own…💤🤦🏽‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/UfPxfIcLhE — 🏴Bryton Constantin (@Kxng_Bryton) September 29, 2018

Here are other scores from this weekend’s games involving Clemson commitments:

LaVonta Bentley, Jackson-Olin (Birmingham, Ala.) – 22-0 win at Clarke County (Grove Hill, Ala.)

Logan Cash, Winder-Barrow (Winder, Ga.) – 7-6 loss (OT) at Apalachee (Winder, Ga.)

Tayquon Johnson, Williamsport (Md.) — 39-34 loss vs. Catoctin (Thurmont, Md.)

Ruke Orhorhoro, River Rouge (Mich.) – 35-7 win at Harper Woods (Mich.)

Taisun Phommachanh, Avon Old Farms (Avon, Conn.) — 35-7 win vs. Kent School (Kent, Conn.)

Hunter Rayburn, Pensacola (Fla.) – 39-7 win vs. Bay (Panama City, Fla.)

Etinosa Reuben, Park Hill South (Riverside, Mo.) – 26-6 loss vs. Liberty (Mo.)

Aidan Swanson, IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.) — 34-7 win vs. Northwestern (Miami)

Greg Williams, Swansea (S.C.) – 42-9 loss vs. Gilbert (S.C.)

Lannden Zanders, Crest (Shelby, N.C.) — 27-7 win at Stuart Cramer (Belmont, N.C.)

Sergio Allen, Peach County (Fort Valley, Ga.) — 42-6 win at Pike County (Zebulon, Ga.)

Demonte Capehart, Hartsville (S.C.) — 57-7 win vs. Cheraw (S.C.)

John Williams, Creekview (Canton, Ga.) — 24-14 win vs. Sequoyah (Canton, Ga.)