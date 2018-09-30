Swinney updates Trayvon Mullen injury

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney update Trayvon Mullen’s injury and had the media laughing at his response.
Syracuse moved the ball effectively in the first half Saturday with 221 yards of total offense at the break thanks in part to a few big plays in the passing game by veteran quarterback Eric Dungey. Halfway (…)
CLEMSON, SC — The Tigers needed a fourth quarter comeback and a great home crowd to defeat Syracuse 27-23 Saturday at Death Valley. Check out some of the action in TCI’s Photo Gallery!
Trevor Lawrence went down with a concussion, but the Tigers’ defense, running game and Chase Brice wouldn’t let Syracuse win the game Saturday afternoon in Death Valley. In this edition of What (…)
Talented Class of 2020 recruit Ze’Vian Capers had originally planned to take in Louisville’s home game vs. Florida State on Saturday at Cardinal Stadium. Instead, the Alpharetta (Ga.) Denmark wide receiver (…)
Travis Etienne had a lot of fun Saturday in No. 2 Clemson’s, 27-23, victory over Syracuse. Sure, when a running back carries the football 27 times and rushes for 203 yards and scores three touchdowns, he is (…)
The Atlantic Coast Conference confirmed this evening that the game between Clemson and Wake Forest next Saturday will kick off at 3:30 p.m. The game will be broadcast on ESPN.
Clemson Cornerback Kyler McMichael went in Saturday after starter Trayvon Mullen injured his ankle in the second half against Syracuse Saturday at Death Valley. The freshman spoke to the media after (…)
Clemson defensive end Xavier Thomas had a incredible series to end the game including a huge sack in the Tigers’ 27-23 victory over Syracuse on Saturday. The media caught up with the freshman following (…)
Clemson co-offensive coordinator Jeff Scott talks about his emotions when quarterback Trevor Lawrence went down with an injury late in the second quarter of the Tigers’ 27-23 win over Syracuse at (…)
On Wednesday, Chase Brice went from being Clemson’s third-string quarterback to being Trevor Lawrence’s backup when Kelly Bryant decided to transfer after Lawrence was named the new starter on (…)