Swinney updates Trayvon Mullen injury

Swinney updates Trayvon Mullen injury

Football

Swinney updates Trayvon Mullen injury

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney update Trayvon Mullen’s injury and had the media laughing at his response.

 

 

 

, , Football

More TCI

Latest

reply
15hr

Clemson defensive end Xavier Thomas had a incredible series to end the game including a huge sack in the Tigers’ 27-23 victory over Syracuse on Saturday. The media caught up with the freshman following (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home