Swinney: 'We're moving on from Kelly Bryant'

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney was asked if Kelly Bryant could come back and play for the Tigers following the Tigers win over Syracuse on Saturday.

Swinney said he’s not talking about Bryant any longer and made it clear Clemson is “moving on.”

Watch Swinney talk about it on TCITV.

 

 

