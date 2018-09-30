Two-Minute Drill: Brice, Etienne, Thomas step up to help Tigers escape Syracuse

Despite losing starting quarterback Trevor Lawrence and needing a 94-yard drive late in the fourth quarter to win, Clemson rallied to beat Syracuse behind the play of backup quarterback Chase Brice and running back Travis Etienne.

Brice made a critical fourth-down pass to Justyn Ross for 20 yards on the game-winning drive, as well as running 17 yards on the following play, while Etienne rushed for 203 yards and scored three touchdowns, including the game-winner with 41 seconds to play.

Freshman defensive end Xavier Thomas also stepped up and made two huge plays for the Tigers in the final moments.

The Clemson Insider’s Ashley Pendergist has more after Clemson’s 27-23 victory on Saturday.