What They Are Saying: Clemson guts out victory over Syracuse

What They Are Saying: Clemson guts out victory over Syracuse

Football

What They Are Saying: Clemson guts out victory over Syracuse

Trevor Lawrence went down with a concussion, but the Tigers’ defense, running game and Chase Brice wouldn’t let Syracuse win the game Saturday afternoon in Death Valley.  In this edition of What They Are Saying we look at was has been said on Twitter about Clemson’s victory over Syracuse.

 

, , , Football

More TCI

Latest

reply
13hr

Clemson defensive end Xavier Thomas had a incredible series to end the game including a huge sack in the Tigers’ 27-23 victory over Syracuse on Saturday. The media caught up with the freshman following (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home