What They Are Saying: Clemson guts out victory over Syracuse

By: Robert MacRae | 2 hours ago Follow @clemsoninsider
Trevor Lawrence went down with a concussion, but the Tigers’ defense, running game and Chase Brice wouldn’t let Syracuse win the game Saturday afternoon in Death Valley. In this edition of What They Are Saying we look at was has been said on Twitter about Clemson’s victory over Syracuse.
What a drive. 94 yards. @ClemsonFB on verge of escaping.. and a storybook moment for last week’s 3rd string QB Chase Brice. That’s one for the rocking chair.. even more so if Tigers continue on course for the CFP. Wow.
— Chris Fowler (@cbfowler) September 29, 2018
The call. The execution. The celebration.
You may want to turn up your volume for this one. (cc: @coach_jeffscott) #ALLIN All 60. pic.twitter.com/jKmUR08da1
— Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) September 30, 2018
Yes, Clemson deserves credit for the win, but are they really in the same company as Alabama, Georgia and Ohio State right now? I don't care who their QB is – they have to convince the committee they're one of the four best teams. Raise your hand if you thought they were today. https://t.co/1G4WkAEUdB
— Heather Dinich (@CFBHeather) September 29, 2018
I'm not the only one who didn't think Clemson looked top 4 this week: https://t.co/eyJhQ2Oksa
— Heather Dinich (@CFBHeather) September 30, 2018
Clemson's defense STEPPED UP late in the 4th. pic.twitter.com/UglyQwTf4V
— ESPN (@espn) September 29, 2018
Dont ever remember a clemson quarterback who started the week as third team quarterback leading clemson to victory following Saturday.
— Tim Bourret (@TimBourret) September 29, 2018
That’s was an awesome Clemson win today. Showed the country the true definition of a team and never giving up. Congrats #9 on going over 200 yards today that kid is going to be special by time he leaves clemson, a great one in the making.
— Cj Spiller (@CJSPILLER) September 29, 2018
Clemson QBs to lead double-digit 4th-qtr comeback under Dabo Swinney:
– Tajh Boyd: 2012 Chick-fil-A Bowl vs LSU (27th career start)
– Deshaun Watson: 2017 CFP Nat’l Title Game vs Alabama (35th career start)
– Chase Brice: Saturday vs Syracuse (8 career pass att entering game)
— Jason Starrett (@starrettjason) September 29, 2018
Clemson engineered a 13-play, 94-yard drive that culminated in a game-winning touchdown with 41 seconds remaining. It represents the longest game-winning scoring drive by Clemson to take the lead in the final minute of a game since at least 1959. #ALLIN 🐅 pic.twitter.com/YCjgmxsOp1
— Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) September 29, 2018
Clemson just stormed the field 😂 pic.twitter.com/zFXevdP1P7
— Peter Burns (@PeterBurnsESPN) September 29, 2018
As usual, there’s a Twitter eruption because #Clemson fans are on the field after beating Syracuse. For the 5,000th time, Clemson fans go on the field after EVERY SINGLE GAME and have for decades.
— Fred Cunningham (@fredontv) September 29, 2018
Shoutout to freshman Chase Brice.
He began the week as QB3, finished it coming off the bench and leading Clemson to a comeback win. pic.twitter.com/jFsksf75tR
— CBS Sports (@CBSSports) September 29, 2018
4th & 6. Trailing to Syracuse. Game on the line.
No. 3 Clemson's freshman QB Chase Brice found a way to get the W. pic.twitter.com/Ylq8oOUsu1
— ESPN (@espn) September 30, 2018
Travis Etienne put the Clemson offense on his back on Saturday afternoonhttps://t.co/TPnR1JfKCe pic.twitter.com/wZzeJgQAI2
— PFF College (@PFF_College) September 29, 2018
Trevor Lawrence is now 1-0 at Clemson as a starting QB
— Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) September 29, 2018
That was one of the most special victories I have witnessed. I am proud of @ClemsonFB for their will to win! Go Tigers!
— Jim Clements (@ClemsonPrez) September 29, 2018
That was a statement by Clemson, in a lot of ways. Defense flipped a switch when it had to, and that ground game was dominant.
And seriously, Cuse is a good team. Not a great team. Not yet. But this is the best Syracuse team in the lifetimes of most of their players.
— A David Hale joint (@DavidHaleESPN) September 29, 2018
What a great example for players that aren’t starters. Chase Brice (@ChaseBrice7), former @Grayson_FB Championship QB, began the week as QB3, finished it coming off the bench and leading Clemson to a comeback win.#BITS pic.twitter.com/oC1gP5ACbF
— Coach Cam Jones (@Coach_Cam_Jones) September 29, 2018
Chase Brice, Clemson football, Syracuse, Football