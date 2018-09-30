Why is national media denouncing Clemson’s win over Syracuse?

The last time Clemson played Syracuse prior to Saturday afternoon, people wondered if its starting quarterback was going to play the week leading up to the game.

Ultimately, Kelly Bryant did play. However, it was obvious the ankle he injured against Wake Forest the previous week was bothering him as he and the offense struggled in the first half against the Orange.

Then late in the second half, when he was trying to get away from pressure, Bryant took a hard hit and left the game with a concussion.

Clemson trailed at halftime and it was announced later that Bryant was not going to return. Clemson, as we all know, lost the game.

Fast forward to this past week. Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney announced last Monday freshman Trevor Lawrence will be the Tigers’ new starting quarterback based on performance. On Tuesday, Bryant does not attend practice and later sends Swinney a text message saying he is quitting the team and he is going to transfer to another school.

No surprise, probably because of all the drama from the week, and the fact Syracuse is a pretty good football team, Clemson found itself trailing Syracuse 13-7 late in the second half when Lawrence scrambled away from pressure and took a nasty hit to the head along the sideline.

Lawrence left with a head injury and did not return to the game.

The difference in this year’s outcome with Syracuse and last year’s is Clemson came back and won, and it did it with subsequently its third string quarterback.

Dont ever remember a clemson quarterback who started the week as third team quarterback leading clemson to victory following Saturday. — Tim Bourret (@TimBourret) September 29, 2018

However, the Tigers’ dramatic win does not seem to be enough for some in the national media. Some are saying Clemson is not worthy of being called a top 4 team right now after the Tigers escaped Syracuse with a win, despite the fact it overcame a 10-point deficit in the final 12:58 and it won the game with its third string quarterback.

Clemson avoided the upset by Syracuse, but left doubts as to whether it's top-four material. Starting QB Trevor Lawrence was knocked out of the game with an injury and veteran Kelly Bryant said he would transfer. The selection committee considers injuries to key players, but… — Heather Dinich (@CFBHeather) September 29, 2018

Yes, Clemson deserves credit for the win, but are they really in the same company as Alabama, Georgia and Ohio State right now? I don't care who their QB is – they have to convince the committee they're one of the four best teams. Raise your hand if you thought they were today. https://t.co/1G4WkAEUdB — Heather Dinich (@CFBHeather) September 29, 2018

I'm not the only one who didn't think Clemson looked top 4 this week: https://t.co/eyJhQ2Oksa — Heather Dinich (@CFBHeather) September 30, 2018

COLUMN: My 10 key takeaways from Week 5 in college football https://t.co/iOikNQIMYk via @usatoday — Dan Wolken (@DanWolken) September 30, 2018

Even more puzzling is the fact last year’s loss to Syracuse was excused by the national media, and the College Football Playoff Committee, because it lost the game due to the fact Clemson lost its starting quarterback.

Very interesting comments by Kirby Hocutt on conference call. Said Oklahoma isn't higher b/c of Iowa State loss. Then said committee factors in Kelly Bryant's injury when factoring in Clemson's loss to Syracuse. — Stewart Mandel (@slmandel) November 15, 2017

I followed up with Hocutt about Kelly Bryant. Noted that he was hobbled w an ankle injury coming into the Syracuse game and then left with a concussion … Bryant came back healthy after the bye week & Clemson has won every game since. Whereas OU had no such circumstance vs. ISU. — Stewart Mandel (@slmandel) November 15, 2017

Kelly Bryant's injury in Clemson's loss to Syracuse caused a dilemma for the #CFBPlayoff committee "An injury to a player that could potentially change the outcome of a game is what the committee focused on…you lose a key player & it has to make a difference" @BHancockCFP pic.twitter.com/7ACxxZ9Uk0 — Paul Finebaum (@finebaum) November 15, 2017

Also, let’s keep in mind this is a much better Syracuse team this year, which some experts were saying good give the Tigers some issues. Last year, that was not the case as everyone just expected the Tigers to rollover the Orange at the Carrier Dome.

What is the difference here? Am I missing something?