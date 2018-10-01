Brice talks about seeing Kelly Bryant after game

Chase Brice received talks about hearing from and seeing Kelly Bryant after the Tigers’ win over Syracuse Saturday in Death Valley.
Clemson quarterback Chase Brice had to step up and fill some big shoes on Saturday against Syracuse after starter Trevor Lawrence left the game with what turned out to be a neck strain in the Tigers’ win (…)
It appears Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence will be available when fourth-ranked Clemson travels to Wake Forest this Saturday for a 3:30 p.m., start. Head coach Dabo Swinney said on his weekly call-in show (…)
Clemson quarterback Chase Brice said the last couple of days have been fun after he led the Tigers to a victory over Syracuse this past Saturday at Death Valley. Brice made it clear he loves Clemson and (…)
Clemson Offensive lineman Gage Cervenka spoke to the media Monday morning at the Poe Indoor Practice Facility in Clemson. The Tigers’ offensive lineman came in and played right guard when (…)
Despite the pressure on him, and odds against him, redshirt freshman quarterback Chase Brice walked onto the field with an air of confidence for Clemson’s final drive Saturday vs. Syracuse at Death (…)
Last week Clemson defensive tackle Christian Wilkins showed his leadership by taking quarterback Trevor Lawrence to breakfast after the drama unfolded with the change at quarterback. Watch what Wilkins (…)
Christian Wilkins was upset during his interview Monday that the Clemson coaches aren’t giving him a shot at quarterback. Wilkins, who was poking fun, believes he should get a shot before (…)
The Atlantic Coast Conference announced today that Travis Etienne (Running Back of the Week) and Mitch Hyatt (Offensive Lineman of the Week) have earned ACC Player of the Week honors for their (…)
The best thing to come out of Saturday’s win over Syracuse, from a defensive standpoint, was the confirmation that if everyone does their job it is going to be hard to move the football on Clemson. The (…)
After what has been a whirlwind season so far it is time for No. 4 Clemson to just breathe. Coming off of months of quarterback talk, an emotional week with the departure of quarterback Kelly Bryant last (…)