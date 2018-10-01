Cervenka says the offensive line has Lawrence's back

Clemson Offensive lineman Gage Cervenka spoke to the media Monday morning at the Poe Indoor Practice Facility in Clemson.

The Tigers’ offensive lineman came in and played right guard when right tackle Tremayne Anchrum left the game due to complications from an ankle sprain earlier in the week.

Here us a portion of Cervenka’s interview with the media.

Cervenka on Syracuse game being a learning experience

“For this win, it was definitely a learning experience for our team. We definitely evolved. We grew up as a team. For a lot of programs, you have to lose to do that and luckily for us, we got a win from it and we can still look back and say, ‘Wow…I wish we would have done this and that.’ It was just a great learning experience just growing as a team as one cohesive unit.”

Cervenka on the performance of quarterback Chase Brice

“That was amazing. Chase just coming in that situation and just being prepared. He prepares with a purpose every day. It’s just amazing how he stepped up and gave it his all. He really did phenomenal and you can’t give him enough praise. The whole offense really, just being able to push through and fight until the end. You have to fight all the way until the last second and I just like how our team fought and fought and fought.”

Cervenka on Trevor Lawrence taking O-line out to breakfast

“He actually took the offensive line out to breakfast Friday morning. He is just a great player and we tell him that he’s the guy and he’s got the keys so drive the car and we’ve got his back.”

Cervenka on blocking for Etienne.

“It’s easy…it really is. He makes it a lot easier because he can run over people and break tackles. It makes it a lot easier for us because if you can stay on a guy long enough, he’s got the ability to break away. It’s really fun, and being able to look up and Etienne 20 yards away is really cool.”

Cervenka on Wake Forest’s defense

“They are a great team and play really hard. Today is the day that I will really dig in deep and look into the personnel. Everyone is going to play us to the best of their abilities and we really have to prepare for that.”