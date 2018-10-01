Jeff Scott gives the latest on when Trevor Lawrence may be cleared to practice

Jeff Scott gives the latest on when Trevor Lawrence may be cleared to practice

Football

Jeff Scott gives the latest on when Trevor Lawrence may be cleared to practice

Clemson offensive coordinator Jeff Scott is optimistic about Trevor Lawrence’s return to practice.

Watch coach Scott discuss the latest on when Lawrence may be cleared.

 

Football

More TCI

Latest

reply
3hr

Another week of high school football is in the books. Clemson commits all across the country competed during this week of football under the Friday night lights. The Clemson Insider brings to you another edition (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home