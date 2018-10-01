Jeff Scott talks Lawrence, Brice and more

Jeff Scott talks Lawrence, Brice and more

Clemson offensive coordinator Jeff Scott held court for over 30 minutes on Monday at the Poe Indoor Practice Facility in Clemson.

Scott gave the latest on Trevor Lawrence’s injury, talked about Chase Brice’s clutch performance in the win over Syracuse, the Tigers’ running game and much more.

Watch Scott’s press conference on TCITV:

