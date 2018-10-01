Jeff Scott talks Lawrence, Brice and more

The best thing to come out of Saturday’s win over Syracuse, from a defensive standpoint, was the confirmation that if everyone does their job it is going to be hard to move the football on Clemson. The (…)
After what has been a whirlwind season so far it is time for No. 4 Clemson to just breathe. Coming off of months of quarterback talk, an emotional week with the departure of quarterback Kelly Bryant last (…)
Another week of high school football is in the books. Clemson commits all across the country competed during this week of football under the Friday night lights. The Clemson Insider brings to you another edition (…)
Deshaun Watson had his best game of the season as the Texans won their first game of the season Sunday. In this edition of What They Are Saying we look at what is being said on Twitter about Watson’s (…)
Clemson played host this past weekend to the son of a former SEC offensive lineman. Mobile (Ala.) St. Paul’s Episcopal 2020 offensive tackle Brady Ward visited campus for the Tigers’ game vs. Syracuse (…)
Clemson Co-Offensive Coordinator Jeff Scott spoke to the media after the second-ranked Tigers win over Syracuse Saturday at Death Valley. The Clemson offense totaled 293 rushing yards and 176 passing yards in (…)