What They Are Saying: Deshaun Watson

By: Robert MacRae | 3 hours ago Follow @clemsoninsider
Deshaun Watson had his best game of the season as the Texans won their first game of the season Sunday. In this edition of What They Are Saying we look at what is being said on Twitter about Watson’s performance.
Three end zone trips for @deshaunwatson!#HaveADay #Texans #HOUvsIND pic.twitter.com/TfakcoW8v9
— NFL (@NFL) September 30, 2018
O'Brien on Deshaun Watson: "Overall, I'm glad he's on our team."
— Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) September 30, 2018
.@deshaunwatson does it himself!#HOUvsIND pic.twitter.com/ZHBaFS2SsN
— Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) September 30, 2018
Deshaun Watson in 1st half: 12-of-17 for 148 yds, 2 TD, 0 INT, 136.4 rating.
— Drew Dougherty (@DoughertyDrew) September 30, 2018
4️⃣➡️🔟
Deshaun Watson to DeAndre Hopkins for another #Texans TD.#ClemsonNFL@deshaunwatson @DeAndreHopkins pic.twitter.com/iV04DVSnKy
— #ClemsonNFL (@ClemsonPros) September 30, 2018
.@DeshaunWatson floats it to @DeAndreHopkins for the @HoustonTexans TD! #HOUvsIND
📺: CBS pic.twitter.com/Vj7HYiawav
— NFL (@NFL) September 30, 2018
Seven games together.
At least one touchdown in each one.@deshaunwatson. @Will_Fuller7. SIX.#HOUvsIND pic.twitter.com/k9DkjJxkQP
— Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) September 30, 2018
Deshaun Watson and Will Fuller have played together in 7 games, in which Fuller has scored in all 7 games, for a total of 10 TDs. Small sample size, but this is hard to ignore
— Dusty Carr (@wideoutwizard) October 1, 2018
Reaction: Deandre Hopkins and Deshaun Watson https://t.co/LsgpLCpyD9
— Luonne Abram Rouse (@AbramRouse) October 1, 2018
Smith: Deshaun Watson delivers when needed most https://t.co/9d47CjJSle
— Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) October 1, 2018
🚨🚨 #DW4 ALERT 🚨🚨
Watch @deshaunwatson's full highlight reel from today's #Texans win.
4️⃣ » https://t.co/of3qFm9DGp pic.twitter.com/Sop6Ti3Odt
— Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) September 30, 2018
Next week it’s @SNFonNBC : Cowboys at #Texans. Here’s Al & Cris briefly on @deshaunwatson @jjwatt & the matchup. @KPRC2 pic.twitter.com/zNRiAPgUzN
— Adam Wexler (@KPRC2AdamW) October 1, 2018
Clemson football, Deshaun Watson, Houston Texans, Uncategorized