What They Are Saying: Deshaun Watson

Deshaun Watson had his best game of the season as the Texans won their first game of the season Sunday. In this edition of What They Are Saying we look at what is being said on Twitter about Watson’s performance.

O'Brien on Deshaun Watson: "Overall, I'm glad he's on our team." — Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) September 30, 2018

Deshaun Watson in 1st half: 12-of-17 for 148 yds, 2 TD, 0 INT, 136.4 rating. — Drew Dougherty (@DoughertyDrew) September 30, 2018

Deshaun Watson and Will Fuller have played together in 7 games, in which Fuller has scored in all 7 games, for a total of 10 TDs. Small sample size, but this is hard to ignore — Dusty Carr (@wideoutwizard) October 1, 2018

Reaction: Deandre Hopkins and Deshaun Watson https://t.co/LsgpLCpyD9 — Luonne Abram Rouse (@AbramRouse) October 1, 2018