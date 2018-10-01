What They Are Saying: Deshaun Watson

What They Are Saying: Deshaun Watson

Uncategorized

What They Are Saying: Deshaun Watson

Deshaun Watson had his best game of the season as the Texans won their first game of the season Sunday.  In this edition of What They Are Saying we look at what is being said on Twitter about Watson’s performance.

, , , Uncategorized

More TCI

Latest

reply
53m

Another week of high school football is in the books. Clemson commits all across the country competed during this week of football under the Friday night lights. The Clemson Insider brings to you another edition (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home