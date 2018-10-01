Wilkins on his breakfast with Trevor Lawrence

Football

Last week Christian Wilkins showed his leadership taking Trevor Lawrence to breakfast after the drama unfolded with the quarterback change.

Watch what Wilkins had to say about the breakfast.

 

 

 

