Wilkins on his breakfast with Trevor Lawrence

Last week Christian Wilkins showed his leadership taking Trevor Lawrence to breakfast after the drama unfolded with the quarterback change.
Watch what Wilkins had to say about the breakfast.
Last week Christian Wilkins showed his leadership taking Trevor Lawrence to breakfast after the drama unfolded with the quarterback change.
Watch what Wilkins had to say about the breakfast.
Despite the pressure on him, and odds against him, redshirt freshman quarterback Chase Brice walked onto the field with an air of confidence for Clemson’s final drive Saturday vs. Syracuse at Death (…)
Christian Wilkins was upset during his interview Monday that the Clemson coaches aren’t giving him a shot at quarterback. Wilkins, who was poking fun, believes he should get a shot before (…)
The Atlantic Coast Conference announced today that Travis Etienne (Running Back of the Week) and Mitch Hyatt (Offensive Lineman of the Week) have earned ACC Player of the Week honors for their (…)
The best thing to come out of Saturday’s win over Syracuse, from a defensive standpoint, was the confirmation that if everyone does their job it is going to be hard to move the football on Clemson. The (…)
After what has been a whirlwind season so far it is time for No. 4 Clemson to just breathe. Coming off of months of quarterback talk, an emotional week with the departure of quarterback Kelly Bryant last (…)
Clemson offensive coordinator Jeff Scott held court for over 30 minutes on Monday at the Poe Indoor Practice Facility in Clemson. Scott gave the latest on Trevor Lawrence’s injury, talked about (…)
Clemson offensive coordinator Jeff Scott is optimistic about Trevor Lawrence’s return to practice. Watch coach Scott discuss the latest on when Lawrence may be cleared.
Another week of high school football is in the books. Clemson commits all across the country competed during this week of football under the Friday night lights. The Clemson Insider brings to you another edition (…)
Each week I share some thoughts after watching the Tigers From the Sidelines. In this week’s edition my thoughts on Clemson’s win over Syracuse Saturday in Death Valley.
Deshaun Watson had his best game of the season as the Texans won their first game of the season Sunday. In this edition of What They Are Saying we look at what is being said on Twitter about Watson’s (…)