Wilkins upset coaches won't give him a shot

Football

Christian Wilkins was upset during his interview Monday that the Clemson coaches aren’t giving him a shot at quarterback.

Wilkins, who was poking fun, believes he should get a shot before Hunter Renfrow to be the Tigers’ backup quarterback.

 

5hr

