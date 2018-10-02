Clemson to Play at UNCW in Hurricane Relief Exhibition

Clemson University men’s basketball will travel to UNC Wilmington to play in a hurricane relief exhibition on Saturday, Oct. 27 at 5 p.m. All net proceeds from the event will be donated toward the benefit of the Good Shepherd Center and UNCW’s Campus Emergency Fund for Student Hurricane Relief.

Tickets

Tickets are $20 and may be purchased beginning on Oct. 8 at the UNCW athletics ticket office in Trask Coliseum. Students from UNCW and Clemson may purchase one ticket for $5 with a valid student ID.

The exhibition game will be the Tigers’ second of the preseason with an already scheduled contest with Barton College on Nov. 1 from Littlejohn Coliseum on the slate. The regular season opens on Tuesday, November 6 against The Citadel at 7 p.m. from Littlejohn Coliseum.

Head Coach Brad Brownell

“We are excited to help contribute to a community that we care about deeply. Having personally been through several hurricanes, I know the devastation and problems they can cause for those living in this part of the country, specifically the Carolinas. In working with coach McGrath, we hope this game can help be a small part of the healing process for the many folks of the Wilmington community and surrounding areas.”