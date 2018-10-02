Recruits react to Clemson's win vs. Syracuse, Death Valley atmosphere

Clemson improved to 5-0 on the season (2-0 ACC) thanks to a thrilling 27-23 win over Syracuse on Saturday at Death Valley.

The Tigers overcame a 16-7 halftime deficit to defeat the Orange behind redshirt freshman quarterback Chase Brice, sophomore running back Travis Etienne and dominant defense. Filling in for Trevor Lawrence after he suffered an injury in the first half, Brice led a 13-play, 94-yard drive late in the fourth quarter that was capped by Etienne’s go-ahead touchdown with 41 seconds left in the game.

After the game, The Clemson Insider reached out to some of the Clemson commitments and other recruits that were in attendance for their reactions to the Tigers’ win and the atmosphere at Death Valley. Check out what they had to say!

Clemson commit Hunter Rayburn, 2019 OL, Pensacola (Fla.): “I loved it. It was a great win. With all that has happened this week in the program that was awesome. The atmosphere was amazing. Probably the best I’ve ever been in. The fans are crazy and crazy loud. It was just awesome.”

Clemson commit Brannon Spector, 2019 WR, Calhoun (Ga.): “I thought that it was a great team win for Clemson! That game showed a lot about Clemson’s character and what the team is made of! The atmosphere was outstanding! It was for sure one of the best Clemson games I’ve ever been to.”

Clemson commit Lannden Zanders, 2019 S, Shelby (N.C.) Crest: “It was a great game! The atmosphere was unbelievable! Seeing the team face adversity early and prospering later was great to see. Postgame was outrageous in the locker room!”

Clemson commit John Williams, 2020 OL, Canton (Ga.) Creekview: “It was clear to me that they were not playing for themselves. They were fighting for the man next to them. They were fighting for their coaches, giving each other everything they had to win that game. The Tiger fans were so excited and full of energy. Death Valley has the BEST fans in college football.”

Cooper Dawson, 2019 OL/DL, Hanahan (S.C.): “I say it all the time but Clemson puts on a show every game, whether they’re crushing a team or playing in a close one like that. They’re always fun to watch.”

Jayden Birchfield, 2020 QB, Morganton (N.C.) Freedom: “It was a crazy atmosphere. That’s the best college visit experience I’ve had.”

Briggs Kearse, 2020 OL, Barnwell (S.C.): “The atmosphere in my opinion was great. I think that was the loudest I have ever heard a stadium. It was a great win that really brought them together after so much that had happened. And it showed a lot about how good the team is. I had a blast and can’t wait to be back.”

Logan Self, 2020 OL, Trussville (Ala.) Hewitt-Trussville: “I thought the atmosphere was amazing. The fans never really died down even when it seemed like it was over. But also the win just really proved how complete their team is considering all the drama they’ve gone through in the past week with Kelly Bryant and losing a great player like that. It just goes to show how committed everyone on that team is to winning. It was really cool to see.”

Seth Williams, 2020 OL, Statesville (N.C.): “I loved the atmosphere and really like everything about Clemson football. Also it was good to see them come together when something was not going right and get the win.”

Weston Franklin, 2021 OL, Jesup (Ga.) Wayne County: “Hard fought win. Coach Swinney and his staff have a great program. Atmosphere was great. Tons of dedicated fans. Really exciting being able to hear them and be around them.”

Julian Nixon, 2021 WR, Roswell (Ga.) Centennial: “I enjoyed it a lot. It was a good game.”