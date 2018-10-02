Renfrow on transfer rule: 'When you commit to a team that's your team right'

Football

Clemson wide receiver Hunter Renfrow made it clear Tuesday that he is not in favor of the new transfer rule that allows players to leave their team in the middle of the season.

Renfrow said the new rule will make Week Four like the trade deadline football.

 

 

 

