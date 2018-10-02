Tigers in the NFL: Week 4

There are 35 Clemson players active on NFL rosters. In Week 4 of play around the NFL, 21 of those 35 saw playing time on the field.

The Clemson Insider brings to you another edition of Tigers in the NFL, highlighting a handful of performances by former Clemson Tigers in the NFL and providing stats for all performances.

Baltimore Ravens 26, Pittsburgh Steelers 14

PIT: Coty Sensabaugh: 5 tackles, 5 solo, 1 forced fumble

The Baltimore Ravens beat the Pittsburgh Steelers in this AFC North matchup. The Steelers were looking for a great defensive performance to win this game. They put their trust in a former Tiger, Coty Sensabaugh, and saw results early in the game as he forced a fumble on the Ravens’ fourth drive of the game at the Steelers’ one-yard line. The Steelers offense capitalized on this fumble by getting a field goal. Sensabaugh contributed to defensive stops on 3rd downs as well as prevented the Ravens’ offense from walking all over the Steelers’ defense. He tallied a total of 5 tackles, all of which are credited solely to him. Despite Sensabaugh’s monster performance, the Steelers lost the game by 12 points.

Houston Texans 37, Indianapolis Colts 34

HOU: Deandre Hopkins: 10 receptions, 169 yards, 1 touchdown, 12 targets

D.J. Reader: 2 tackles, 2 solo

Deshaun Watson: 29/42, 375 yards, 2 pass touchdowns, 1 interception, 6 carries, 41 yards, 1 rush touchdown

The Houston Texans were seeking their first win on the season after dropping the first 3 games in close losses and the Indianapolis Colts were looking to win the game in front of the home crowd. The game ended up going to overtime where the Texans took the edge by a late field goal. Three former Clemson players contributed to this win. Deandre Hopkins was targeted 12 times and led the team with 169 yards on 10 receptions and one touchdown. Deshaun Watson put up numbers that were once seen in Death Valley, going 29-of-42 for 375 yards and 2 touchdowns. One touchdown was to Hopkins, which capitalized on a Colts’ fumble, while the other was to Will Fuller. Watson also carried the ball 6 times for 41 yards, taking one carry 5 yards into the end zone. On defense, D.J. Reader earned playing time and performed by having 2 solo tackles.

Jacksonville Jaguars 31, New York Jets 12

NYJ: Jordan Leggett: 3 receptions, 13 yards, 1 touchdown, 4 targets

The New York Jets put trust in tight end Jordan Leggett to put in some quality playing time in their road matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Leggett got looks from rookie quarterback Sam Darnold on four separate occasions. Leggett proved his worth when he hauled in 3 of these passes. The first was a short pass down the middle for 9 yards. His second completion came on a second-and-goal after the Jaguars fumbled it at their own 5-yard line. He caught a pass for a 2-yard gain, setting up third-and-goal on the 2-yard line. Leggett got another look from Darnold on the very next play, a 2-yard catch that Leggett as he recorded his first career touchdown.

Oakland Raiders 45, Cleveland Browns 42

OAK: Martavis Bryant: 3 receptions, 51 yards, 7 targets

Marcus Gilchrist: 4 tackles, 2 solo, 0.5 tfl

Clemson had representatives on both the offensive and defensive side of the ball for the Oakland Raiders in this showdown against Baker Mayfield and the Cleveland Browns. On offense, Martavis Bryant saw 7 targets, hauling in 3 of those for a total of 51 yards. His first reception was a short pass down the middle which he took for 26 yards. His second reception topped his first for 28 yards. His third reception resulted in a 3-yard loss as they approached the 2-minute warning in the fourth quarter. On defense for the Raiders, Marcus Gilchrist racked up 4 tackles, 2 of which were solo, and contributed in a tackle for a 6-yard loss. The Oakland Raiders picked up their first win of the season in an overtime thriller.

Other former Tigers who saw Week 4 action:

ATL: Vic Beasley Jr.: 3 tackles, 2 solo, 1 tackle for loss

Grady Jarrett: 1 tackle, 1 solo

BUF: Shaq Lawson: 3 tackles, 2 solo, 1 tackle for loss

Ray-Ray McCloud III: 1 punt return, -1 yards

LAC: Mike Williams: 1 reception, 15 yards, 3 targets

MIA: Stephone Anthony: 1 tackle

MIN: Mackensie Alexander: 2 tackles, 2 solo

Jayron Kearse: 3 tackles, 2 solo, 1 pass deflected

NE: Dwayne Allen: 1 reception, -4 yards, 2 targets

NYG: Wayne Gallman: 2 carries, 6 yards, 3 receptions, 17 yards, 3 targets, 1 fumble lost

B.J. Goodson: 1 tackle

SF: Bradley Pinion: 5 punts, 235 yards, 1 tackle, 1 solo

TB: Chandler Catanzaro: 1-for-1 FG, 1-for-1 PAT

Adam Humphries: 6 receptions, 36 yards, 7 targets