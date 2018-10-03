4-star Carolina legacy says Clemson his best visit ‘hands down’

A versatile and talented prospect with intriguing upside at multiple positions made another visit to Clemson this past Saturday.

Mount Holly (N.C.) Mountain Island Charter 2021 four-star athlete Gabe Stephens attended the Tigers’ 27-23 victory over Syracuse at Death Valley.

“It was a great visit. I loved everything about it,” Stephens said.

“Great family atmosphere,” he added. “It felt great.”

Stephens — whose late father, Calvin, was an offensive lineman at South Carolina from 1987-90 — has visited Clemson several times, including to compete at the Dabo Swinney Camp in June, and said several things stand out to him about the Tigers.

“Their player lounge (in the football complex) and how they made you feel at home,” he said. “The coaches are very cool also.”

A sophomore, Stephens is being recruited to play a number of different positions by various schools, and it remains to be seen where he ends up lining up in college. The 6-foot-3, 190-pound athlete has played safety, cornerback, outside linebacker, defensive end, wide receiver and tight end for Mountain Island Charter.

Clemson views him as a safety, and he spent time with Tigers safeties coach Mickey Conn during Saturday’s visit.

“I talked to Coach Conn, my area recruiter. He likes me a lot,” Stephens said. “They love my size and they are looking at me to play safety.”

Stephens has already received offers from South Carolina, North Carolina, Penn State, Syracuse, TCU and Charlotte, while Virginia Tech is among other schools showing interest along with Clemson.

An offer from the Tigers “would be incredible” in the words of Stephens, who said his latest experience at Clemson did not compare to other visits he has made to different schools in the past.

“It didn’t to be honest,” he said. “Everything is so much different.

“Clemson is hands down the best visit.”

Stephens has visited schools such as South Carolina, North Carolina, Penn State, Virginia Tech, Auburn and Tennessee in the past. He is slated to visit Virginia Tech for its game against Notre Dame this weekend and said he may travel to Wisconsin this season as well.

As a freshman last year, Stephens tallied 38 tackles on defense and recorded four receptions for 56 yards on offense. He is ranked by 247Sports as the No. 5 prospect in North Carolina and No. 66 overall prospect nationally for the Class of 2021.