In-state running back gives the latest

Class of 2020 recruit Rahjai Harris has been on Clemson’s radar for quite a while, while also being a frequent visitor to campus over the last few years.

The talented running back from Duncan (S.C.) Byrnes returned for his latest unofficial visit last Saturday when the Tigers defeated Syracuse, 27-23, in a thriller at Memorial Stadium.

“It was great,” Harris said of the visit. “Me and my family loved it as usual. The players never gave up and just kept fighting, and that’s what I loved.”

“It was a very intense game and it showed the team chemistry,” he added.

The hyped-up atmosphere at Death Valley did not fail to impress Harris, either.

“It was intense,” he said. “Very loyal fans, and that’s big.”

Harris has competed at the Dabo Swinney Camp in each of the past two summers. He was also on campus to attend one of Clemson’s spring practices in April as well as its spring game, and also visited for a couple of games last fall.

Saturday’s visit afforded him another chance to spend time with some of Clemson’s staff, including running backs coach Tony Elliott, who has scouted Harris for quite some time.

“He likes my size right now,” Harris said of Elliott, “and he told me to be patient.”

The 6-foot, 210-pound Harris has received offers from Appalachian State and East Carolina. He said he has been in contact with Wake Forest, Virginia Tech, South Carolina and East Carolina of late.

The in-state prospect has also been hearing from Elliott and Clemson co-offensive coordinator Jeff Scott.

“I would say I have a great relationship with these coaches,” he said of Clemson.

Harris has also visited South Carolina this season and said he will be at Wake Forest on Saturday for its game vs. Clemson.

In his first four games this season, Harris rushed for 170 on 22 carries (7.7 average) with four rushing touchdowns while also catching four passes for 91 yards and another touchdown.