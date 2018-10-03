Wilkins says the Tigers' defense 'didn't flinch'

Clemson defensive lineman Christian Wilkins spoke to the media on Monday after a tough win over Syracuse this past Saturday.

Wilkins spoke about his breakfast meeting with Trevor Lawrence, the defense’s performance in the second half this Saturday and much more.

Wilkins on trash talking in between plays

“It was definitely a competitive, good fun and chippy game. Both sides obviously were competing hard. It was a tough game as you saw and it had an old school situation. Both teams were competitive and went after it. It was a little chippy, a little talking, a little this and a little that. Obviously, that is part of the game, part of football.”

Wilkins on taking Trevor Lawrence to breakfast

“It really wasn’t a big deal, just looking out for Trevor. Obviously, he has a lot on his plate with a lot of different things. A lot is going on in his life. I went on a date with a nice cute blonde. That’s all. Just hung out and talked to him.”

Wilkins on the defense after halftime of the Syracuse game

“We just didn’t flinch at any point. We just knew that we would be fine. That we played pretty well up until that point. They (Syracuse offense) just made some plays and that’s going to happen in the game of football, so you again just can’t flinch. That’s just a testament to the guys and the leadership we have on that side of the ball. Not flinching, we’ve been in situations like this before. We know what we’ve got to do to make adjustments and go from there.”

Wilkins on whether or not there were issues in the locker room at after Kelly Bryant left

“I wasn’t worried at all. Obviously, it’s a tough situation but everyone still had a job to do. At the end of the day, we all have to be professional. Everyone still has to do their part. That was the mindset. Whatever goes on, whether it’s the outside, world, whether it’s within the team, when you show up and you’re playing football, you’ve got a job to do.”

Wilkins upset was not considered for quarterback

“That’s the thing I’m the most upset with over the whole quarterback situation. I don’t know how Hunter (Renfrow) will get his chance before me. What’s funny? I don’t find anything funny. I feel like I can sling it a little bit, and I can run the ball…everything. I feel like I should definitely be at least 3 or 4. I should be somewhere on the depth chart.”