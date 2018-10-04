2020 wide receiver on Clemson: 'Every time I visit I feel like I'm at home'

Clemson is always searching for the next great addition to “Wide Receiver University.”

2020 Alpharetta (Ga.) Denmark receiver Ze’Vian Capers is one of those potential additions, and he visited Clemson again last weekend for the Syracuse game.

The 6-foot-4, 200-pound Capers has the size to be a good outside threat in Clemson’s pass-heavy offense.

Capers said that he has “been in contact with Clemson and others such as Louisville, Boston College and South Carolina.”

He recently talked with Clemson quarterbacks coach Brandon Streeter and co-offensive coordinator Jeff Scott about his strengths and uses on the offense.

“We have talked about how they like how I’m getting stronger and faster to where they could use me at different positions on the field,” Capers said. “We always talk about not just being an athlete but being a student as well.”

He told The Clemson Insider that he has a great relationship with Clemson’s coaching staff.

“I have a great relationship with Coach Streeter and Coach Scott. We talk twice a week,” he said. “We talk about preparation for the week against our opponents. I have the best relationship with Coach Streeter and Coach Scott than anyone else in the country.”

Right now, Clemson, Louisville and South Carolina are recruiting him the hardest and Ohio State is showing a lot of interest.

The Tigers look to be the frontrunner for Capers now and don’t appear to be going away anytime soon.

“Right now, Clemson is number 1 and has always been number 1,” he said. “Clemson is an amazing place and I love the atmosphere and the fans bring some energy to the game. It’s amazing. Every time I visit I feel like I’m at home.”

Capers said that “Clemson has a great chance” at staying No. 1 for him until he makes his final decision in January. Prior to visiting last Saturday, he also made a trip to Death Valley for the Tigers’ season-opening win over Furman.

It looks like Capers is all in for the Tigers right now, and the possibility of being one of the newest members of WRU is very appealing to him

“It would be a great feeling and a dream come true to be a part of something bigger than football,” he said. “The culture at Clemson is an amazing experience and something I would love to be a part of. The history Clemson has with developing wide receivers to the NFL, it would be amazing to be added to the list with the all-time greats and excelling not just on the field but off the field as well.”