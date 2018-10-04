By the Numbers: Clemson at Wake Forest

Below are some numbers you need to be aware of as No. 4 Clemson travels to Winston-Salem, N.C., on Saturday to face Wake Forest at Groves Stadium.

Kickoff for the game set for 3:30 p.m., and will be televised by ESPN.

2: Saturday’s game will mark just the second time in BB&T Field history, and first since 1990, that Wake Forest has hosted two top-10 opponents in the same season. Wake Forest hosted No. 6 Notre Dame on Sept. 22.

3: Wake Forest remains third in the country in fewest penalties with just 15 through five games. Since 1980, Wake Forest’s best average for penalties came in 1983 with an average of 4.5 per game.

4: Wake Forest’s Greg Dortch was named ACC Receiver of the Week while quarterback Sam Hartman was tabbed as the league’s Rookie of the Week. Dortch tied his school record with four touchdown receptions, all thrown by Hartman.

6.05: The number of yards per play Wake Forest’s defense is allowing, which ranks 97th nationally.

7.03: The number of yards per play Clemson’s offense is averaging, which ranks 13th nationally and is on pace to set an all-time Clemson record for a season.

8: This will be the eighth straight year that Wake Forest has faced a Top 20 Clemson team, including four years in a row facing a Top 5 Clemson squad.

9: Clemson has won nine in a row in the series, all under head coach Dabo Swinney, by a combined score of 327-121. That represents an average victory margin of 22.9, and Clemson has scored at least 28 points in all nine games. The Tigers won last year by a 28-14 score and 35-13 the last time the two teams met at Wake Forest.

10: Wake Forest is the only opponent against whom Clemson has recorded multiple winning streaks of 10-plus games, posting a 15-game winning streak against the Demon Deacons from 1977-91 as well as a 10-game streak from 1940-50. A win on Saturday would give Clemson its third all-time 10-game streak against Wake Forest in comparison to a combined four 10-game streaks against all other opponents (Furman, Virginia, The Citadel and Presbyterian).

12: Wake’s Hartman’s 12 consecutive completions against Rice last week, which tied the school record set by Riley Skinner (last 11 attempts of 2008 season, first attempt of 2009 season) and John Wolford vs. Gardner-Webb in 2014.

22: Dabo Swinney has a 22-2 all-time record against ACC teams from North Carolina. That includes a 9-0 record against Wake Forest and a 4-0 mark in Winston-Salem. Saturday’s game with Wake Forest is the first of three games this year against ACC teams from North Carolina. Swinney’s only losses to ACC teams from North Carolina were at North Carolina in 2010 (21-16) and at NC State in 2011 (37-13). He has won 16 games in a row against ACC teams from North Carolina. The Tigers have scored at least 40 points in eight of those 16 and have scored at least 33 in 13 of those 16.

24: Clemson has a 24-10-1 lead in the series in games played at Wake Forest, including 16-6-1 in games played at Groves Stadium.

45.2: Wake Forest punter Dom Maggio averaged a season-best 45.2 yards on four punts against Rice last week.

65: Clemson owns 65 all-time wins over Wake Forest, its second highest victory total against any opponent (69 wins vs. South Carolina).

.854: Clemson has a 55-9-1 lead in the series since the formation of the ACC in 1953, a .854 winning percentage.