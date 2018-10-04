Elite dual-threat QB sets Clemson visit

Hoover (Ala.) 2020 four-star dual-threat quarterback Robby Ashford will soon make another visit to Clemson.

“I’ll be down for the NC State game,” he told The Clemson Insider.

Ashford (6-4, 210) visited Clemson this past June, a year after competing at the Dabo Swinney Camp in June 2017.

But Clemson’s contest against NC State on Oct. 20 will mark his first game visit to Death Valley.

“I’m looking forward to it a lot,” he said.

Ashford is ranked as one of the top five dual-threat quarterbacks in the 2020 class according to all the major recruiting services. He has compiled a double-digit offer list that includes Auburn, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Illinois, Mississippi State, Missouri, NC State, Penn State and Vanderbilt.

Clemson is among other schools showing substantial interest, and Ashford has been in contact with quarterbacks coach Brandon Streeter.

Although Clemson hasn’t yet offered, it is one of the schools that Ashford is highest on at this point in his recruiting process.

“Georgia, Clemson, Penn State, Mississippi State, Auburn, FSU are the most standing out right now,” he said.

Along with Clemson, Ashford is planning to check out a few other schools moving forward.

“I’m visiting Mississippi State, Ole Miss, Clemson and UGA as of right now,” he said.

Not only is Ashford a top prospect on the gridiron, but he is also a star on the baseball diamond and wants to play both sports at the next level.

Ashford says there is a chance he could do just that at Clemson.

“I would have the chance to play baseball at Clemson as well,” he said.

Ashford is ranked as high as the No. 52 overall prospect in the 2020 class regardless of position by ESPN.