Tajh's Take: Syracuse Review, Wake Forest Preview

Former Clemson All-American Tajh Boyd, TCI’s college football analyst, joins us each week to break down the latest on the Tigers.
In this edition of Tajh’s Take Boyd reviews the win over Syracuse and previews Clemson’s game at Wake Forest.
Below are some numbers you need to be aware of as No. 4 Clemson travels to Winston-Salem, N.C., on Saturday to face Wake Forest at Groves Stadium. Kickoff for the game set for 3:30 p.m., and will be (…)
Wake Forest head coach Dave Clawson believes fourth-ranked Clemson will be the biggest challenge his team has faced yet, especially for his defense when the Tigers invade Groves Stadium in Winston-Salem, (…)
Julian Nixon, one of the country’s top sophomore wide receivers, returned to Clemson last Saturday for his first game-day visit to Death Valley since last fall. The four-star Class of 2021 prospect (…)
Remember those days when Clemson and its fanbase dreaded playing at Wake Forest? During the Tommy Bowden years, the Tigers were 3-3 at Groves Stadium in Winston-Salem, N.C., including three losses in their (…)
Clemson is always searching for the next great addition to “Wide Receiver University.” 2020 Alpharetta (Ga.) Denmark receiver Ze’Vian Capers is one of those potential additions, and he visited (…)
Wake Forest head coach Dave Clawson has plenty of respect for the fourth-ranked Clemson Tigers as the Deacons prepare to host Clemson Saturday in Winston-Salem, N.C. Clawson’s transcript for his (…)
Clemson has found its fourth quarterback and it is not Hunter Renfrow. Though the wide receiver is still an emergency quarterback for the fourth-ranked Tigers, head coach Dabo Swinney announced he has found (…)
Hoover (Ala.) 2020 four-star dual-threat quarterback Robby Ashford will soon make another visit to Clemson. “I’ll be down for the NC State game,” he told The Clemson Insider. Ashford (6-4, 210) visited (…)
Former Clemson running back C.J. Fuller has passed away at the age of 22. “Our thoughts, prayers and deepest sympathies are with C.J.’s family,” Head Coach Dabo Swinney said. “I’ve known C.J. a long (…)