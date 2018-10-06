By the Stars: Clemson at Wake Forest

If the Tigers learned a lesson from last week, it’s that recruiting isn’t everything. Syracuse came with a game plan and executed well against the Tigers, but unfortantely for the Orange Travis Etienne bullied his way through their defense. That scare was a big reality check for the Tigers, and they should step up their game this week on the road against a quality Wake Forest team.

Clemson Wake Forest
Offense Player Rating Rating Player Offense
LT Mitch Hyatt 5-star 2-star Jake Benzinger LT
LG John Simpson 4-star 2-star Phil Haynes LG
C Justin Falcinelli 3-star 2-star Ryan Anderson C
RG Sean Pollard 4-star 2-star Patrick Osterhage RG
RT Tremayne Anchrum 3-star 3-star Nathan Gilliam RT
WR Tee Higgins 5-star 2-star Greg Dortch WR
TE Milan Richard 4-star 3-star Jack Freudenthal TE
QB Trevor Lawrence 5-star 3-star Sam Hartman QB
RB Travis Etienne 4-star 3-star Matt Colburn RB
WR Hunter Renfrow Unranked 3-star Sage Surratt WR
WR Amari Rodgers 4-star 3-star Alex Bachman WR
Defense Rating Player Rating Player Defense
DE Clelin Ferrell 4-star 3-star Carlos Basham Jr. DE
DT Dexter Lawrence 5-star 3-star Zeek Rodney DT
DT Christian Wilkins 5-star 3-star Willie Yarbary DT
DE Austin Bryant 4-star 3-star Chris Calhoun DE
SLB Isaiah Simmons 3-star 3-star Demetrius Kemp SLB
MLB Tre Lamar 4-star 3-star D.J. Taylor MLB
WLB Kendall Joseph 3-star 3-star Justin Strnad WLB
CB A.J. Terrell 4-star 3-star Amari Henderson CB
FS Tanner Muse 3-star 3-star Cameron Glenn FS
SS K’Von Wallace 3-star 3-star Chuck Wade Jr. SS
CB Trayvon Mullen 4-star 3-star Essang Bassey CB

Wake Forest will give Clemson a run for its money after an emotional come-from-behind victory in Death Valley last week. On paper, the Tigers are the cleal favorite. The biggest difference in recruiting talent lies between the Demon Deacon’s offensive line and Clemson’s defensive line. Freshman QB Sam Hartman should have a tough time dealing with the pressure from Lawrence, Wilkins, Ferrell, and Bryant. This one will stay close early but the Tigers should break out in the second half and show just how good their passing attack can be when everyone is healthy.

