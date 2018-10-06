By the Stars: Clemson at Wake Forest

If the Tigers learned a lesson from last week, it’s that recruiting isn’t everything. Syracuse came with a game plan and executed well against the Tigers, but unfortantely for the Orange Travis Etienne bullied his way through their defense. That scare was a big reality check for the Tigers, and they should step up their game this week on the road against a quality Wake Forest team.

Clemson Wake Forest Offense Player Rating Rating Player Offense LT Mitch Hyatt 5-star 2-star Jake Benzinger LT LG John Simpson 4-star 2-star Phil Haynes LG C Justin Falcinelli 3-star 2-star Ryan Anderson C RG Sean Pollard 4-star 2-star Patrick Osterhage RG RT Tremayne Anchrum 3-star 3-star Nathan Gilliam RT WR Tee Higgins 5-star 2-star Greg Dortch WR TE Milan Richard 4-star 3-star Jack Freudenthal TE QB Trevor Lawrence 5-star 3-star Sam Hartman QB RB Travis Etienne 4-star 3-star Matt Colburn RB WR Hunter Renfrow Unranked 3-star Sage Surratt WR WR Amari Rodgers 4-star 3-star Alex Bachman WR Defense Rating Player Rating Player Defense DE Clelin Ferrell 4-star 3-star Carlos Basham Jr. DE DT Dexter Lawrence 5-star 3-star Zeek Rodney DT DT Christian Wilkins 5-star 3-star Willie Yarbary DT DE Austin Bryant 4-star 3-star Chris Calhoun DE SLB Isaiah Simmons 3-star 3-star Demetrius Kemp SLB MLB Tre Lamar 4-star 3-star D.J. Taylor MLB WLB Kendall Joseph 3-star 3-star Justin Strnad WLB CB A.J. Terrell 4-star 3-star Amari Henderson CB FS Tanner Muse 3-star 3-star Cameron Glenn FS SS K’Von Wallace 3-star 3-star Chuck Wade Jr. SS CB Trayvon Mullen 4-star 3-star Essang Bassey CB

Wake Forest will give Clemson a run for its money after an emotional come-from-behind victory in Death Valley last week. On paper, the Tigers are the cleal favorite. The biggest difference in recruiting talent lies between the Demon Deacon’s offensive line and Clemson’s defensive line. Freshman QB Sam Hartman should have a tough time dealing with the pressure from Lawrence, Wilkins, Ferrell, and Bryant. This one will stay close early but the Tigers should break out in the second half and show just how good their passing attack can be when everyone is healthy.