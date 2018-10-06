By the Stars: Clemson at Wake Forest

If the Tigers learned a lesson from last week, it’s that recruiting isn’t everything. Syracuse came with a game plan and executed well against the Tigers, but unfortantely for the Orange Travis Etienne bullied his way through their defense. That scare was a big reality check for the Tigers, and they should step up their game this week on the road against a quality Wake Forest team.
|Clemson
|Wake Forest
|Offense
|Player
|Rating
|Rating
|Player
|Offense
|LT
|Mitch Hyatt
|5-star
|2-star
|Jake Benzinger
|LT
|LG
|John Simpson
|4-star
|2-star
|Phil Haynes
|LG
|C
|Justin Falcinelli
|3-star
|2-star
|Ryan Anderson
|C
|RG
|Sean Pollard
|4-star
|2-star
|Patrick Osterhage
|RG
|RT
|Tremayne Anchrum
|3-star
|3-star
|Nathan Gilliam
|RT
|WR
|Tee Higgins
|5-star
|2-star
|Greg Dortch
|WR
|TE
|Milan Richard
|4-star
|3-star
|Jack Freudenthal
|TE
|QB
|Trevor Lawrence
|5-star
|3-star
|Sam Hartman
|QB
|RB
|Travis Etienne
|4-star
|3-star
|Matt Colburn
|RB
|WR
|Hunter Renfrow
|Unranked
|3-star
|Sage Surratt
|WR
|WR
|Amari Rodgers
|4-star
|3-star
|Alex Bachman
|WR
|Defense
|Rating
|Player
|Rating
|Player
|Defense
|DE
|Clelin Ferrell
|4-star
|3-star
|Carlos Basham Jr.
|DE
|DT
|Dexter Lawrence
|5-star
|3-star
|Zeek Rodney
|DT
|DT
|Christian Wilkins
|5-star
|3-star
|Willie Yarbary
|DT
|DE
|Austin Bryant
|4-star
|3-star
|Chris Calhoun
|DE
|SLB
|Isaiah Simmons
|3-star
|3-star
|Demetrius Kemp
|SLB
|MLB
|Tre Lamar
|4-star
|3-star
|D.J. Taylor
|MLB
|WLB
|Kendall Joseph
|3-star
|3-star
|Justin Strnad
|WLB
|CB
|A.J. Terrell
|4-star
|3-star
|Amari Henderson
|CB
|FS
|Tanner Muse
|3-star
|3-star
|Cameron Glenn
|FS
|SS
|K’Von Wallace
|3-star
|3-star
|Chuck Wade Jr.
|SS
|CB
|Trayvon Mullen
|4-star
|3-star
|Essang Bassey
|CB
Wake Forest will give Clemson a run for its money after an emotional come-from-behind victory in Death Valley last week. On paper, the Tigers are the cleal favorite. The biggest difference in recruiting talent lies between the Demon Deacon’s offensive line and Clemson’s defensive line. Freshman QB Sam Hartman should have a tough time dealing with the pressure from Lawrence, Wilkins, Ferrell, and Bryant. This one will stay close early but the Tigers should break out in the second half and show just how good their passing attack can be when everyone is healthy.