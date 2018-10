Winston-Salem, N.C.–Clemson jumped up to a 14-0 lead on Travis Etienne’s second rushing touchdown from four yards out, the drive covered 62 yards on eight plays in 3:09.

The Tigers got a chunk of yardage off of a targeting call against Wake Forest that moved them into Demon Deacon territory. On a critical 4thand one Etienne spring a 22-yard carry to the seven yard line before he punched it in from four yards out.