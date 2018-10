Clemson surged ahead 21-0 on a 55-yard touchdown pass from Trevor Lawrence to Justyn Ross, the drive covered 75 yards in five plays and 2:16.

Lawrence rushed for 13 yards and a first down earlier in the drive before he converted the Tigers first third-down attempt on the 55-yard strike to the middle of the field with 9:53 remaining in the half. The throw marked Lawrence’s 10th touchdown pass but his first as a starting quarterback.