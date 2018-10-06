Player of the Game: No. 4 Clemson 63, Wake Forest 3

Clemson running back Travis Etienne has been an absolute monster on the ground this season as he continues his Heisman-caliber sophomore campaign. On Saturday in the Tigers’ 63-3 victory at Wake Forest, Etienne put an MVP performance together, gaining 167 yards on the ground with three touchdowns.

The Tigers began the game slow, as the offense went scoreless on their first three possessions, totaling a measly 18 yards in those possessions. But Etienne got the offense going with 6:25 left in the first quarter, exploding up the middle for a 59-yard run and Clemson’s first touchdown of the game. The untouched touchdown kickstarted the Clemson offense as Etienne and the Tigers continued their domination on the ground.

Two possessions later, the Clemson offense was faced with a fourth-and-1 on the Wake Forest 28-yard line. Etienne then burst through the line for a 22-yard gain, putting the Tigers on the opposing 6-yard line. Two plays later, Etienne scored his second rushing touchdown of the day as he carried the ball in for a 3-yard score.

Etienne’s day wouldn’t end there as the sophomore running back had more in store for the Clemson fans in attendance at BB&T Field. On the first play of Clemson’s first drive of the second half, and once again untouched, Etienne burst up the middle for a 70-yard touchdown run. Not only was this the longest play of the day for both teams, but it was also the longest play of Etienne’s season as the back recorded his third touchdown of the day.

While looking at Etienne’s performance, it is clear the major impact he had on the game. Totaling 167 yards on only 10 carries, Etienne averaged a whopping 16.7 yards a carry and a touchdown nearly every three rushes.

Etienne is having a special season for the Tigers as he now improves to 761 yards and 11 touchdowns on the ground. He is also averaging 9.2 yards a carry this season and has had back-to-back games with three touchdowns on the ground.