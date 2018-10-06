Swinney responds to Desmond Howard's shade toward Clemson

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney responded to Desmond Howard’s comments earlier in the day following the Tigers’ 63-3 win over Wake Forest.

Swinney said he wouldn’t trade his team for any team in the nation.

 

