Choice saves his best to honor Fuller

Adam Choice had his best game as a Tiger Saturday afternoon at BB&T Field and it couldn’t have come at a better time as the running backs looked to honor C.J. Fuller.
Choice rushed for 128 yards on ten carries including a 64 yard touchdown.
The latest Associated Press college football poll has been released. Clemson is No. 4 in the latest rankings. Miami is No. 16 while NC State is No. 20 this week. (###) Number of first place votes
The latest Amway Coaches Poll has been released. Clemson remains at No. 4 in the latest rankings. Miami is up to No. 15 while NC State is up to No. 19.
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Travis Etienne perhaps put himself into the Heisman Trophy conversation with his performance during fourth-ranked Clemson’s 63-3 win at Wake Forest on Saturday. The (…)
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Clemson co-offensive coordinator Jeff Scott was a little fired up when he spoke to the media following Saturday’s 63-3 win over Wake Forest Saturday at Groves Stadium (…)
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The Tigers played made a statement Saturday afternoon at BB&T Field as they defeated Wake Forest 63-3. In this edition of What They Are Saying we look at what was (…)
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney said it best: C.J. Fuller was smiling down on the Tigers during their 63-3 win over Wake Forest on Saturday. Just a few days after the former Clemson (…)
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Prior to the start of the football season, Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney proclaimed the Tigers had one of the best collection of running backs in the country. After what the (…)
WINSTON SALEM, N.C. — Fourth-ranked Clemson throttled Wake Forest 63-3 on Saturday at BB&T Field in Winston-Salem, N.C. The Tigers remained unbeaten (6-0, 3-0 ACC) while the injury-beaten Demon (…)
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — It was a record-setting day for No. 4 Clemson on Saturday. The Tigers racked up 471 rushing yards, 698 overall and had it’s largest margin of victory in an ACC game as (…)
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — After Jeff Scott voluntarily sent a message to ESPN analyst Desmond Howard following Clemson’s 63-3 victory Saturday at Wake Forest, Howard responded via Twitter, and let’s (…)