WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — It was a record-setting day for No. 4 Clemson on Saturday.

The Tigers racked up 471 rushing yards, 698 overall and had it’s largest margin of victory in an ACC game as it trashed Wake Forest, 63-3, at Groves Stadium in Winston-Salem, N.C.

Clemson averaged 11.8 yards per carry, breaking a 115-year old record that was set in 1903.