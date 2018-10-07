Etienne deflects credit for being in Heisman discussion

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Travis Etienne perhaps put himself into the Heisman Trophy conversation with his performance during fourth-ranked Clemson’s 63-3 win at Wake Forest on Saturday.

The sophomore running back had 10 carries for 167 yards (16.7 average) and three touchdowns, including a 70-yard touchdown on his last carry of the game early in the third quarter.

It marked Etienne’s fourth straight game with at least 100 yards rushing and at least one rushing touchdown. The Jennings, La., native now has 83 carries for 761 yards and 11 rushing touchdowns this season.

Despite his stellar start through Clemson’s first six games, Etienne deflected the credit for being mentioned in the Heisman discussion to his teammates.

“It’s a testament to my offensive line, me even being in that position, and my receivers blocking downfield,” Etienne said. “Without them, I wouldn’t even be in that conversation. So, just shout out to them.”

Watch Etienne’s full interview with the media on TCITV: