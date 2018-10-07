Lyn-J Dixon: Running game just hitting it's stride

Fourth-ranked Clemson’s offense had a big game on the ground Saturday as the Tigers rushed for a total of 471 yards in their 63-3 win against Wake Forest. In the game, the team had three different running backs rush for 100-plus yards, all of which carried the ball only ten times.

With veterans Travis Etienne, Adam Choice and Tavien Feaster controlling most of the carries so far this season, freshman Lyn-J Dixon took advantage of a big opportunity Saturday after Feaster left the game with an injury.

Dixon carried the ball 10 times against Wake Forest for a total of 163 yards and two touchdowns. Clearly the best game of his young career, the freshman from Butler, Ga., more than doubled his total yards on the season and scored the first two touchdowns of his collegiate career.

“It was special because we were doing it for C.J. (Fuller),” Dixon said. “We’re going to keep that stride going throughout the whole season and just work hard at practice. Keep going and move straight forward.”

While personally Dixon had a career day, it was the group of running backs together that really made the difference for the Tigers. The group ran for six touchdowns on the day, five of which were rushes of 50-plus yards. Dixon’s touchdowns were a 65-yard rush and a 52-yard rush.

“We always say we’re the ones that will put ourselves down. We’ve been stopping ourselves,” Dixon said. “We’ve just been working hard every practice, each and every day and trying to put it out on the field for game day.”

It was an emotional week for Clemson and the running back group as the team has been dealing with the passing of former running back C.J. Fuller, whose passing was confirmed on Wednesday night.

“C.J. was a good person from what I hear,” Dixon said. “The times when I did visit Clemson and I saw C.J., he really seemed like a nice guy. It really kind of hurt to hear about it and it was sad. It really gives you the knowledge that you can’t take life for granted.”

With Wake Forest in the rearview mirror, Dixon will look to build upon his strong performance after the bye week when Clemson faces North Carolina State on Oct. 20 at Death Valley.