Dixon named ACC Rookie of the Week

The Atlantic Coast Conference announced Wednesday that running back Lyn-J Dixon has earned ACC Rookie of the Week honors for his contributions in Clemson’s 63-3 win against Wake Forest on Saturday.

With Dixon’s selection, Clemson has now collected a total of 449 ACC weekly honors since 1978. The conference honor is the first of Dixon’s career and is the second ACC Rookie of the Week selection for Clemson this season, joining quarterback Trevor Lawrence’s selection after a win against Georgia Tech.

Last week, Dixon recorded career highs in rushing attempts (10) and rushing yards (163) and scored the first two rushing touchdowns of his career on runs of 65 and 52 yards in the second half. He joined Travis Etienne (167) and Adam Choice (128) in helping Clemson produce three 100-yard rushers in a single game for the sixth time in program history. It marked Clemson’s first performance in school history in which three different players eclipsed 125 rushing yards.

The ACC Rookie of the Week selection is Clemson’s 70th since 1978. With the selections of Lawrence and Dixon this season, Clemson has had two different players earn Rookie of the Week honors in the same season for the first time since 2014, when Deshaun Watson, Artavis Scott and Wayne Gallman combined for six selections.