Pollard responds to Howard's comments about Clemson being a finesse team

Pollard responds to Howard's comments about Clemson being a finesse team

Football

Pollard responds to Howard's comments about Clemson being a finesse team

Clemson offensive lineman Sean Pollard was asked Monday about the comments on ESPN from Desmond Howard about Clemson being a finesse team.

Pollard took the high road in his response..

 

, , Football

More TCI

Latest

reply
3hr

The Clemson Insider brings to you another edition of Commit Performance of the Week. Each week, TCI picks a Clemson commit who put up a performance in their high school football game that is worth (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home