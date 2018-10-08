Recruits react to Clemson's rout over Wake Forest

Fourth-ranked Clemson improved to 6-0 (3-0 ACC) on the season with a dominant 63-3, road victory against Wake Forest on Saturday at BB&T Field in Winston-Salem, N.C.

The Tigers amassed 698 yards of total offense, including 471 yards rushing, and averaged 10.0 yards per play. Running backs Travis Etienne, Adam Choice and Lyn-J Dixon each surpassed 100 yards rushing and scored at least one rushing touchdown.

Defensively, Clemson limited the Demon Deacons to just 249 total yards and 11 first downs while recording three sacks and 12 tackles for loss.

After the game, The Clemson Insider reached out to a number of Clemson’s commitments and some other recruits for their reactions to the Tigers’ rout over Wake Forest. Check out what they had to say!

Clemson commit LaVonta Bentley, 2019 LB, Birmingham (Ala.) Jackson-Olin: “It was amazing, and great job to the O-line for opening the holes up for the running backs. Also great job from the defense.”

Clemson commit Bryton Constantin, 2019 LB, Baton Rouge (La.) University Lab: “Clemson is one of the most dominant teams in the nation when everyone is healthy. Their defense is clearly over-powerful and it is hard to run the ball on them and throw it. When they come together as a brotherhood and everyone is healthy it’s a scary sight.”

Clemson commit Sheridan Jones, 2019 CB, Norfolk (Va.) Maury: “Domination.”

Clemson commit Frank Ladson, 2019 WR, Miami (Fla.) South Dade: “They dominated.”

Clemson commit Ruke Orhorhoro, 2019 DL, River Rouge (Mich.): “It was a great team win. They went out there and played hard fast football.”

Clemson commit Brannon Spector, 2019 WR, Calhoun (Ga.): “Clemson played a great game! The running game was working for sure!!”

Clemson commit Greg Williams, 2019 LB, Swansea (S.C.): “Great game we played, and excited about the 100-yard rushing form of three of the backs.”

Clemson commit Sergio Allen, 2020 LB, Fort Valley (Ga.) Peach County: “It was a great win! I was able to see my boy Lyn-J score a TD.”

Clemson commit John Williams, 2020 OL, Canton (Ga.) Creekview: “What more can you say… it was a 60-point win. Everyone was clicking and they imposed their will on Wake. The team really looked like they were having fun.”

Jalin Hyatt, 2020 WR, Irmo (S.C.) Dutch Fork: “It was great seeing the game! I was impressed about how organized they are on offense.”

Paul Tchio, 2020 OL, Milton (Ga.): “It was exciting to see them play such a good game like that. It was nice to see a lot of the young guys playing too.”

Chantz Williams, 2020 DE, Orange Park (Fla.) Oakleaf: “Very nice to see that Clemson can put up 60-plus points.”