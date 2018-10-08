There’s a lot of urgency within the coaching staff to improve

As Clemson heads into its open week of the 2018 football season, Dabo Swinney says the Tigers will do a whole lot of self-scouting and a whole lot of preparation for No. 20 NC State, who visits Death Valley on Oct. 20.

The Tigers (6-0, 3-0 ACC) already do a lot of self-scouting during the course of a season as they try to track what other teams might be seeing. Of course, that is always good information for them.

However, the open week is a little different.

“We do take extra time this week and our defense will study our offense and will give us good feed back and then our offense will study the defense as if we are getting ready to play each other,” Swinney said. “So, it is always a refreshing lens to look at, too.

“Offensive coaches and defensive coaches see things differently from time to time and sometimes they will pick up on things that you may not and vice versa.”

The coaches also switch things up when it comes to preparing for the next opponent, which in this case will be NC State. The offensive coaches will study film on NC State’s offense and will tell the defensive coaches what they have seen, while the defensive coaches will study the Wolfpack defense and then report what it found.

“So, we do a lot of that really every week, but this week we have a little more time and it will be a little more extensive crossover study,” Swinney said.

Swinney said the Tigers have so many things they can improve on.

“We have some fundamental technique things we have to get better at all position and on both sides of the ball,” he said.

Overall, Swinney likes where his team is at and the mindset that they have.

“There is a lot of urgency within our coaching staff to try and improve on a lot of these details because that is what we have to have. We have to be coachable and relentless to improve,” the Clemson coach said. “This is a huge week coming up … We will try to get a good week’s work done on Clemson, and also on NC State. They have an open date as well, so I think how we manage that time is critical, but again, we are proud of our guys, and proud of where we are.

“If we can continue to improve in some critical areas then I think we have a chance to be a really good team. But, right now all we can do is be 6-0 and that is what we are, and we are excited about the undefeated matchup two weeks from now in the Valley.”

Earlier in the day, the ACC announced the NC State game will kick off at 3:30 p.m., and will be televised by either ESPN or ABC.

Players of the Week. Swinney reported safety Tanner Muse and linebacker Tre Lamar were Clemson’s coaching staff’s defensive players of the week from the Wake Forest game, while the entire offensive line was named the offensive players of the week.

A.J. Terrell was named the special teams player of the week.