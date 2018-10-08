Trevor Lawrence on taking over as starter, Bryant's transfer

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence met with the media for the first time since being named the starter and Kelly Bryant’s transfer.
Lawrence was asked about being named the starter and Bryant’s transfer.
Trevor Lawrence is not going to tell a lie. It has been a crazy two weeks for the Clemson freshman. After throwing four touchdown passes in the fourth-ranked Tigers’ win at Georgia Tech on Sept. 22, he was (…)
Clemson has been everything Justyn Ross had hoped it would be since he stepped foot on campus in June to begin his academic and athletic career at the college level. Really, it has been even better than the (…)
Punter Will Spiers spoke to the media Monday morning about the previous game against Wake Forest as well as the strength Clemson has on special teams. Spiers on B.T. Potter “We always (…)
Trevor Lawrence talked about what it meant to him for Christian Wilkins to take him to breakfast the day after Kelly Bryant had left the Tigers.
The Atlantic Coast Conference announced Wednesday that running back Lyn-J Dixon has earned ACC Rookie of the Week honors for his contributions in Clemson’s 63-3 win against Wake Forest on (…)
It has been a rough couple of weeks, to say the least, as No. 4 Clemson has endured adversities it never saw coming this season. It has been almost two weeks since senior quarterback Kelly Bryant (…)
Clemson offensive lineman Sean Pollard was asked Monday about the comments on ESPN from Desmond Howard about Clemson being a finesse team. Pollard took the high road in his response..
The Clemson Insider brings to you another edition of Commit Performance of the Week. Each week, TCI picks a Clemson commit who put up a performance in their high school football game that is worth (…)
Former Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson has his best game of the season leading his Houston Texans over the Dallas Cowboys Sunday night in Houston. In this edition of What They Are Saying we look at what is (…)
If there is one thing Dabo Swinney is going to do, he is going to have his football team’s back. Following Saturday’s win at NC State, Wolfpack head coach Dave Doeren accused fourth-ranked Clemson of (…)