What They Are Saying: DeAndre Hopkins

By: Robert MacRae | 3 hours ago Follow @clemsoninsider
DeAndre Hopkins put on a show against the Cowboys including one of the best catch and runs you will ever see in the NFL in overtime. In this edition of What They Are Saying we look at what is being said about Hopkins great performance Sunday night.
What a night for DeAndre Hopkins
9 catches
151 rec yards
2 nasty spin moves 🌀 pic.twitter.com/EcX8i1GOxM
— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 8, 2018
DeAndre Hopkins put 'em in the spin cycle 🌀🌀
📺: NBC #DALvsHOUpic.twitter.com/sIkdKiRRPc
— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) October 8, 2018
9 catches.
151 receiving yards.@DeAndreHopkins made big plays on #SNF! #DALvsHOU #Texans pic.twitter.com/TZmmdPfkbP
— NFL (@NFL) October 8, 2018
Nuk hit that B button twice on em @DeAndreHopkins
— William Qualkinbush (@QualkTalk) October 8, 2018
Bad bad man
— Golden Tate (@ShowtimeTate) October 8, 2018
Deshaun Watson and DeAndre Hopkins are incredibly tough dudes. Physical game tonight but they kept playing. Got it done.
— Philip Sikes (@PSikes21) October 8, 2018
9 rec, 151 yds with a 49-yard reception in OT.
DeAndre Hopkins came through for the Texans. pic.twitter.com/6W5Mkmsqlw
— NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) October 8, 2018
OutKast’s Big Boi and Texans star WR DeAndre Hopkins pic.twitter.com/wrfIiuJ4WF
— Jon Machota (@jonmachota) October 8, 2018
Nuuuuuuk!
All love for @DeAndreHopkins ❤️ #FootballisFamily #Texans pic.twitter.com/F0JUbc8dOY
— NFL (@NFL) October 8, 2018
Deandre Hopkins ladies and gentlemen 🎥!
— Tajh Boyd (@TajhB10) October 8, 2018
What a beast of a play. I mean, if Lynch was BeastMode @DeAndreHopkins just went NukeMode.
— Rich Eisen (@richeisen) October 8, 2018
@DeAndreHopkins playing basketball
— DeShawn Williams (@iamDeShawnW) October 8, 2018
DeAndre Hopkins:
– catches everything
– draws penalties
– doesn’t get hurt
– isn’t a pain in the ass
There may be WRs with more talent, but there isn’t another WR in the NFL you’d rather have. You’re not gonna find that combination anywhere else.
— Matt Hammond (@MattHammondShow) October 8, 2018
Deontay Thompson has to come up with that catch. Wasn't a great throw but definitely catchable. NO PLAYMAKERS AT RECEIVER. WHERE'S BRICE BUTLER? WHERE'S BEASLEY? WHERE'S OUR DEANDRE HOPKINS, JERRY???
— Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) October 8, 2018
Game balls for @deshaunwatson & @DeAndreHopkins! #SNF pic.twitter.com/a0ry82Tobv
— SNF on NBC (@SNFonNBC) October 8, 2018
