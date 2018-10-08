What They Are Saying: Deshaun Watson

Former Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson has his best game of the season leading his Houston Texans over the Dallas Cowboys Sunday night in Houston.

In this edition of What They Are Saying we look at what is being said on Twitter about Watson’s performance against the Cowboys.

Deshaun Watson is playing an excellent game. He’s throwing accurately, running to extend the plays when needed and checking to the right runs. He really looks confident tonight. — Tony Dungy (@TonyDungy) October 8, 2018

Deshaun Watson's last four games: 310 yards, 385, 375, 375 — Brian T. Smith (@ChronBrianSmith) October 8, 2018

Deshaun Watson and DeAndre Hopkins are incredibly tough dudes. Physical game tonight but they kept playing. Got it done. — Philip Sikes (@PSikes21) October 8, 2018

Deshaun Watson on taking big hits: "I'm trying to get in the endzone. That's my mentality…if it's three dudes like it was tonight multiple times I'm going to try and fight my ass off to get in the redzone" #Texans pic.twitter.com/OwvdOx9kSy — Daniel Gotera (@DTGoteraKHOU) October 8, 2018

.@deshaunwatson 33-44, 375 yards, 1 TD, 1 pick. QB rating: 98.2. Also rushed for 40 yards. Dak Prescott QB rating: 66.4 — Mark Berman (@MarkBermanFox26) October 8, 2018

Games with at least 225 yard passing, 2 Touchdowns thrown in a players 1st 11 games played of their entire career: All time: 1- Deshaun Watson (8 games) 2- Kurt Warner (7 games) 5- Andrew Luck and Peyton Manning (4 games) 6- Tom Brady (3 games) pic.twitter.com/LoyTdxOLeZ — Hoodie Capela (@HoustonCorey713) October 1, 2018

I love Deshaun Watson's poise and playmaking. Tonight, so does Bill O'Brien. Looks like Houston's offense is going to be in Deshaun's hands nearly play, throwing, escaping, running. So far, advantage, Deshaun. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) October 8, 2018

Tonight was the third time in his career that Deshaun Watson had 375 passing yards and 40 rushing yards. Steve Young (also three times) is the only other player to have done it more than once. — Jerome Solomon (@JeromeSolomon) October 8, 2018

The way DeShaun Watson’s season ended last year I’m surprised he would even attempt this run on Jaylon Smith and the Dallas Cowboys defense! pic.twitter.com/HxfesaGQZH — MICHAEL LARK (@Michael_Lark) October 8, 2018